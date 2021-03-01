Troy Seawall, Albany Airport win public works award

After almost a decade of work, the Troy Seawall Stabilization Project has finally been completed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s Seawall Stabilization project, the Albany International Airport’s parking garage, and the Roosevelt II Bathhouse each won public works project of the year awards. These public works accomplishments in Troy, Saratoga Springs, and Albany come from CHA Consulting.

The Capital New York Branch of the American Public Works Association (APWA) awarded CHA Consulting the 2020 Project of the Year Awards in three categories.

The Rensselaer County seawall project won for disaster or emergency construction and repair in the $5 to $25 million budget category. Rehabilitating the 95-year-old concrete Hudson River wall protects water services and mitigates flooding in downtown Troy.

The airport parking garage is project of the year for structures budgeted at $25 to $75 million. It expanded parking with a five-level garage.

Roosevelt II Bathhouse won for historical restoration or preservation under $5 million. The iconic Georgian Revival bathhouse closed in the late 1980s.