TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy city school district is looking for any Troy graduates to fill out an alumni survey. The district is working to build a database of Troy alumni to show current students how far alumni extended across the county.

Whether you’ve graduated in 2022 or 1952, the school is asking for your story. Troy schools hope former students would be interested in connecting with current students exploring potential careers, giving them a chance to engage and learn about various fields of work and what alumni have done since graduation. Check out the Troy City School District Facebook page or click here for the google form.