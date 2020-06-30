Troy Schenectady road right lane closed as crews work to repair water main break

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The right lane on Troy Schenectady road remains closed as crews work to repair a water main break Tuesday morning.
According to 511NY, the right lane is closed on NY 2 westbound between Delatour Road and Western Avenue.
This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.
