Troy Schenectady road right lane closed as crews work to repair water main break

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The right lane on Troy Schenectady road remains closed as crews work to repair a water main break Tuesday morning.

According to 511NY, the right lane is closed on NY 2 westbound between Delatour Road and Western Avenue.

This story is developing, NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

