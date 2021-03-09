Troy residents see no end in sight to gun violence

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the community are speaking out about the recent gun violence in the Collar City on Tuesday. Advocates say the shootings are sending shock waves through the city as young members of the community have been affected.

“These bullets do not discriminate. They just fly and when they fly, they hit whatever is in their way,” said President of Troy Central Little League Mac Henderson.

Henderson says we need to work together to make Troy a safer place for children.

“When students are walking out of school, there’s a fire-line going on. These students who are coming out, they are scared and don’t know which way to go,” he said.

Troy police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the drive-by shooting on O’Neil Street Monday afternoon that left 12-year-old MJ Rivera paralyzed.

“Here we had a child struck just sitting in his home. It’s just completely hard to understand what would make somebody do that or think that it’s okay to just fire indiscriminately,” said Troy Police Chief Brian Owens.

Chief Owens says he’s at a loss of words of what to do next. He says the department is doing everything they can to get criminals off the streets. However he says they are facing some obstacles with bail reform.

“I don’t understand what the expectation is from the public on how we are going to fix this. I know it’s extremely difficult when we make arrests of people involved in gun crimes and then they are right back out in the world,” said Chief Owens.

“We have the bail reform and we have people who don’t want to come forward. They don’t want their names to be out in discovery or have any retaliation against them. The community has to work together to fix this,” said Kim Ashe-McPherson Troy City Council Member District 2.

Troy Police say the first step is working with the community and making sure children don’t have to live in fear.

“For our children having to grow up scared is just crazy,” said Tony Buchanan, Owner of Jimmy’s Pizzeria.

Troy Police says there are no arrests at this time. If you know any information, you are asked to call police or send an anonymous tip to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The Capital Region Crime Stoppers pays tipsters up to $1,500 for tips that lead to an arrest.