TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police now searching for a dark colored sedan after they say a teen was shot in Troy.

Police say they received the call just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday. They say a 17-year-old young man was walking out of the Stop and Shop Deli on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue when he was shot. He is now in critical condition at the hospital.

