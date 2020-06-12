Breaking News
Governor Cuomo signs Executive Order on police reform

Troy police release name of 18-year-old victim in shooting homicide case

Donnovan Clayton

Donnovan Clayton. (Troy Police)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An update from the Troy Police Department: Detectives have identified the victim in last week’s shooting homicide as 18-year-old Donnovan Clayton.

At 10:45 PM on Friday, June 5, a patrol officer heard gunshots and found the unresponsive Clayton on the sidewalk in the area of 6th Avenue and Swift Street.

Responding officers performed CPR until fire and medical personnel arrived on the scene, and Clayton was taken to Samaritan Hospital, where he could not be revived and died from his injuries.

Detectives say Clayton was an innocent victim at the wrong place at the wrong time, hit by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting while walking home. His next of kin has been notified.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this ongoing investigation, contact Det. Sgt Thomas Feeley at (518) 270-4666.

