Troy police make arrests in shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police have made arrests in two separate shooting incidents. One of the incidents paralyzed a child.

Julian Soto, 24, of Troy and an unidentified 17-year-old from Troy have been charged in the shooting on O’Neil Street that paralyzed 12-year-old MJ Rivera.

The shooting happened in broad daylight just before 4 p.m. on March 8. Police say evidence technicians marked at least six bullet holes scattered across the front of the home. One of the bullets entered the home striking MJ.

MJ’s mother, Jona Rivera, told NEWS10 her child is paralyzed from the waist down and that doctors are unable to remove the bullet that is lodged in their spine. MJ received a lot of support and donations from the community after the shooting.

Both Soto and the 17-year-old are being charged with attempted murder in the second degree (felony) and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony). Police say both are currently in custody in relation to separate incidents and will be processed on these new charges in the next few days.

“These investigations were successful largely based on hardened police work and community involvement, without which the arrests would most likely not have been possible,” police said.