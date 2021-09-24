Troy police investigating reported Menands shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police personnel are on the scene of a shooting. Troy police did not provide a specific location, but said they’re investigating the initial incident location, which appears to have been in Menands.

Troy police said patrols responded to the area of for a reported shooting victim near 3rd, Ida, and Jefferson Streets. They say there was one victim, who said they were shot in Menands. Police say the victim was treated and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries has not been released.

At least one road in the area is blocked off. NEWS10’s crew on the scene spotted a vehicle with a back, driver’s side door riddled with bullet holes.

