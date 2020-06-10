Troy Police investigate shots fired incident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call which occurred early Wednesday morning near Jefferson Street. Police said they responded to the area of Jefferson Street and the Williams Street Alley, east of 4th street, at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found bullet casings upon arrival. They said a house was struck by gunfire and there were no injuries to the occupants of the home.

Later in the morning, the Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department called police to report that a gunshot victim was at the hospital. The gunshot victim did not provide any information regarding the shooting, however he did confirm that it occurred in the same location of the shots fired call.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call detectives at 518-270-4426.

