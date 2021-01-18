Troy Police identify victim in suspicious death, now a homicide

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department says that the suspicious death officers responded to on Friday morning has been ruled a homicide.

Police also identified the victim as Georlasia B. Evans, 30, of 104th Street in Troy. However, they are not yet planning to release the cause of death.

The department says detectives have been working the case since Friday and are continuing a full-court press to investigate. If you or someone you know has any information about the case, contact Det. Sgt. Joe McNall at (518) 270-4658.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report