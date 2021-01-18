Troy Police identify victim in suspicious death, now a homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department says that the suspicious death officers responded to on Friday morning has been ruled a homicide.

Police also identified the victim as Georlasia B. Evans, 30, of 104th Street in Troy. However, they are not yet planning to release the cause of death.

The department says detectives have been working the case since Friday and are continuing a full-court press to investigate. If you or someone you know has any information about the case, contact Det. Sgt. Joe McNall at (518) 270-4658.