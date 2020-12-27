Troy Mayor tests positive for coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has tested positive for coronavirus. The Mayor, who tested positive on Tuesday said he is quarantining in line with health protocols in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

Madden is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, which are continuing to improve.

“Earlier last week, I tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms consistent with the virus. I am currently quarantined consistent with health protocols, and will continue to do so in compliance with guidance from state and local health professionals. This is a reminder of how easily coronavirus can be transmitted between individuals, even while wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands. My symptoms continue to improve, and I look forward to a speedy recovery.” Mayor Patrick Madden

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said she believes the Mayor should have disclosed the information when the positive test first became apparent, but wished the mayor a speedy recovery.

“I learned a few minutes ago through a press statement that Mayor Madden tested positive early last week for COVID-19. While I believe this information should have been more transparent to the public and City Council when first learned, my sincerest thoughts are with Mayor Madden for a speedy recovery. While the vaccine is forthcoming, the pandemic is not over yet and this is a constant reminder that we all must remain vigilant wearing masks, social distancing and abiding by all safety protocols to ensure the safety of our communities.” Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello

No additional staff are quarantining as a result of the Mayor’s positive test. Mayor Madden’s work has not been impacted by the virus, and he continues to work remotely using video conferencing and other technologies.

Troy City Hall remains closed to the public, with staff working full schedules to maintain daily administrative operations.