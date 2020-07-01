Troy man stole $50K in food from Regional Food Bank, police say

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Chavez R. Gibbs, 27, of Troy for reportedly stealing over $50,000 worth of food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The Latham food bank reported that 31,542 pounds of food—that’s over 15 U.S. tons—worth $51,098.04 between March 13 and June 25.

According to police, Gibbs used the account of his former employer, social services organization the Albany Damien Center, to methodically steal food 42 times over that roughly three-month period. He then sold the food to other local non-profits, pocketing the revenue and leaving the Damien Center with the bill.

Police say Gibbs used the Damien Center’s account with the Regional Food Bank knowing that he had no right to do so. Gibbs is on probation after a conviction for larceny and identity theft, and police say there may be other non-profits that are victims of his scheme. If you or someone you know were a victim or has any information on Gibbs, contact your local police department.

Gibbs is charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony that carries as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.

