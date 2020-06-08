Troy man reportedly charged with threatening police on social media

The social media application, Facebook, displayed on an iphone in 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jahjuan Sabb, 20, of Troy was arrested on Saturday and charged with threatening to attack the Troy Police Department at the demonstration scheduled for Sunday.

Police say that Sabb made Facebook Live recordings on Friday, threatening to throw bricks at police, vehicles, and City Hall during the demonstration planned for downtown Troy on Sunday—two days later. Police say he also offered instructions to make firebombs for the demonstration.

Sabb’s charges include making threats to injure another, distributing information pertaining to the manufacture of an explosive or destructive device with violent intent.

Sabb is currently detained pending a detention hearing on Wednesday. If convicted on all charges, Sabb faces up to 20 years in prison.

