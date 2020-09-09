Troy man pleads guilty to shooting other driver following May car crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s District Attorney’s Office announced that Jose Cepeda-Solis, 23, of Troy pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cepeda-Solis admitted to being involved in a shooting in Albany on May 22. He said that after 9 p.m. on that date, he shot a 20-year-old man in the shoulder near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lark Street.

He fired the gun after he was involved in a car accident and argument with the other man, who was treated and survived.

Cepeda-Solis faces eight years in prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

