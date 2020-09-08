Troy man dead after weekend crash in Austerlitz

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kevin C. Jones, 30, of Troy died in a car crash in Austerlitz after midnight on Saturday morning, according to New York state police.

Officers from the New Lebanon barracks were dispatched to investigate the scene on State Route 22, north of Osmer Road, at around 12:45 a.m. A concerned driver called in to report the serious crash.

On the scene with Austerlitz and Canaan Rescue Squads, police found a vehicle off the road, having run into a utility pole and multiple trees. Jones, the driver, was pronounced dead on the scene.

State police have not yet released any more information on the crash.

