Troy honors class of 2020 graduates with citywide car parade

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy held a citywide car parade on Saturday for the graduates on all levels.

Due to COVID-19, many Troy educational institutions have either decided to hold commencement ceremonies virtually or postpone to a later date. The city wanted to do something special to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all the Troy graduates.

“This is a major milestone for all of these students. So I am hoping this small gesture will go a long way,” said Troy Council President, Carmella Mantello.

Many people gathered to watch lines of decked out cars parade through Troy. Mantello and Former Council Member Deb Garrett says as a city we should stand together to support all the graduates whether pre-k, kindergarten, middle and high school.

“I have a kindergartener who is graduating, a middle schooler graduating and I have a cousin graduating from high school. This is just so special to me,” said Garrett.

Waving from a car through town wasn’t how Marcus Thompson envisioned his high school graduation, but it was one car ride him and his family will never forget.

‘Truthfully a lot of people didn’t expect me to get to this point of my life. I am proud of myself and it’s just something good to show off,” said Marcus Thompson.

“My baby is graduating with a high school diploma this year. He has had many different obstacles that most kids wouldn’t have to face. He faced them head strong and never gave up hope. He’s my hero,” said Marcus’s mom, Susan Terry.

The Troy City Council recently unanimously passed legislation declaring June as Troy Graduate’s Month.

