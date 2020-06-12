Troy gets new fire engine for North Street fire station

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The Troy Fire Department is putting a new fire engine into service in the North Central neighborhood on Friday. Last time Troy got a new fire engine, which went into service at the Lansingburgh station, was August 2019.

“The replacement of aging fire apparatus and other emergency response vehicles is important for maintaining emergency readiness within the Troy Fire Department.” Patrick Madden

Mayor of Troy

The new apparatus was ordered in March 2019. Part of a multi-year, $1.73 million local investment in the fire and emergency response services, the new truck replaces a 20-year-old fire apparatus. Designed and built by Rosenbauer America, it goes into services as Engine 4 at Troy’s North Street station.

This is the city’s second new engine in under a year. However, before the 2019 Lansingburgh engine, the last new addition to the fleet of fire apparatus had been in 2009. The department also deployed two new ambulances in 2017 and 2018.

On Friday, Troy released a video of Fire Chief Eric McMahon unveiling the new engine:

