Troy gets new fire engine for North Street fire station

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troy's Fire Engine 4

Troy Fire Department’s Enginge 4, in service at North Street Fire Station. (City of Troy)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The Troy Fire Department is putting a new fire engine into service in the North Central neighborhood on Friday. Last time Troy got a new fire engine, which went into service at the Lansingburgh station, was August 2019.

“The replacement of aging fire apparatus and other emergency response vehicles is important for maintaining emergency readiness within the Troy Fire Department.”

Patrick Madden
Mayor of Troy

The new apparatus was ordered in March 2019. Part of a multi-year, $1.73 million local investment in the fire and emergency response services, the new truck replaces a 20-year-old fire apparatus. Designed and built by Rosenbauer America, it goes into services as Engine 4 at Troy’s North Street station.

This is the city’s second new engine in under a year. However, before the 2019 Lansingburgh engine, the last new addition to the fleet of fire apparatus had been in 2009. The department also deployed two new ambulances in 2017 and 2018.

On Friday, Troy released a video of Fire Chief Eric McMahon unveiling the new engine:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak