Troy completes Geneva Pompey Park

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renovations on a park in Troy are complete as of Saturday, just in time for the summer.

Seventh Avenue park in Troy’s North Central neighborhood now has several new additions: two basketball courts, a splash pad, playground equipment, bathroom facilities, a pavilion, and new fencing.

Officials dedicated the park to longtime resident Geneva Pompey, who has lived across the street from the park for over 50 years, while helping to supported different events there throughout its history. Over 1,900 people signed a grassroots petition calling for the park to be renamed in honor of the neighborhood’s mother figure.

Opening the park also coincided with Juneteeth. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden issued a proclamation recognizing and commemorating the new federal holiday that celebrates Black culture, history, and pride.

“We are thrilled to officially open the newly-renovated 7th Avenue Park to the public this summer,” Madden said. “Upgrades and improvements to the park will provide countless opportunities for safe activities for our community’s children and young people to enjoy for years to come.”

Construction and renovations started in early 2019 but were put on hold by the pandemic. All told, improvements at the pocket part cost about $1.2 million. Officials say the project was funded with support from the city and state, the One Troy Initiative, Sen. Neil Breslin, and Assemblymember John McDonald.