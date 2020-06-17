Troy community pitches in offering reward for information on Donnovan Clayton’s killer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police want to find out who shot and killed 18-year-old Donnovan Clayton, but they’re starting to hit a roadblock.

“Evidence technicians and detectives are looking into anything we can find as far as video or speaking with residents, word on the street kind of stuff, social media, and the problem is that we’re not coming up with a lot,” explains Deputy Chief Dan Dewolf to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

The local community wanted to dig up some leads and some answers for Donnovan‘s family. That’s why former Troy Mayor Harry Tutunjian started a reward fund for information on the shooter or shooters.

“An innocent young man, 18-year-old Troy High student, taking care of his mom in the wrong place at the wrong time. When I read the story about his background and what happened it really got me angry and upset and I want to justice for him and his family,” he says.

He says so far local community members and small businesses have all chipped in about $5300. Amanda Ziter, owner of Unbelievable Nutrition, says the story hit home for her when she thought of her own family.

“My son. My son and how I would feel as a mother and it’s just a terrible thing. I would like to do whatever I can, or any other business owner, to help this family out,” she says.

Both Dewolf and Tutunjian say they hope people can put their weapons down, speak up, and come together for victims like Donnovan Clayton.

“This is the right thing to do and please, we are imploring people to please come forward with some information, so that we can find the people responsible and so it doesn’t happen to somebody else too,” Dewolf says.

“We should all be angry about this, you know? I saw people board up their buildings and put messages and murals, that’s great. Where is Donnovan’s mural? This is somebody who died in our city and we need to do better,” says Tutunjian.