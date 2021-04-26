Troy community mourns loss of young boy killed in Sunday morning fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy community is mourning the loss of a young boy who died in an early morning multi-house fire on 4th street in Troy Sunday.

“We’re like one big family, so it’s a tragedy for everybody, it’s a loss for everybody,” says Kristen Davis, who lived in one of the buildings that was impacted by Sunday’s blaze.

Neighbors and a family member were on the scene Monday mourning his loss.

“He was a happy little boy. He was always with his mom and dad. He was fine, healthy kid, always smiling. It’s sad because he lost his life at such a young age,” Davis says.

Davis is one of 20 people displaced from the fire that significantly damaged four residential buildings in the neighborhood.

“We lost everything, we don’t have nothing. The community really came through for us, because I’m not from around here, I don’t have anybody, it’s just me, my girlfriend and her kids,” she explained.

The American Red Cross is taking cash donations to assist those displaced, which include 11 adults and nine children.

In addition to their effort, some neighbors are also collecting items in an effort to help out.

“Food, clothing, anything anyone can donate would be greatly appreciated. Mostly for these ladies here, living on the top floor because they lost everything. The rest lost a lot, but they literally lost everything,” says Doris LaMere.

Those impacted say they’re grateful for the support.

“I appreciate it, because like I said, I’m not even from here, and they’ve been helping me and my family out. They really have,” Davis says.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation.

Crews were on scene throughout the day Monday demolishing the buildings damaged from the blaze.

