TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council approved a settlement in the case of Edson Thevenin.

The city council unanimously approved the $1.55 million settlement for Thevenin’s widow.

Thevenin was shot by Sgt. Randy French during a traffic stop in 2016. French has since died from COVID-19.

While the settlement was approved, it did not include any admission of liability or fault.