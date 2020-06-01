Troy business owners board up shops amid false riot rumors

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Buildings in Downtown Troy were still boarded up Monday morning after rumors swirled about potential violence in the Collar City, as riots heated up elsewhere in the Capital Region over the weekend.

Mayor Patrick Madden said he was aware of misinformation circulating social media, and that people should scrutinize what they read before sharing. Local chatter about a violent protest in the city dried up when others in the area reported that the area was actually empty and quiet.

Anastasia Londis, owner of Jimmy’s Lunch on Congress St., had a neighbor board up her doors and windows anyway just to be extra safe, like many others in the immediate area did.

“They did all the windows on this block, and they did mine,” Londis told News10.

She reopened to cook breakfast in the morning. Londis told News10 about how just a couple of weeks ago, she was assaulted and robbed while working in her little diner, in an incident totally unrelated from the protests this past weekend. She had to get dozens of staples put into her head, but she assures News10 she is feeling better now. However, she’s keeping her wooden boards close, just in case any trouble happens in the future.

“Maybe it happens next weekend, I don’t know,” Londis told News10.

Mayor Madden says the City denounces racism and supports protesting in ways that do not include violence. He added, “we can condemn the individual without condemning the institution,” referring to police officers.

Madden is also urging people to keep businesses, like Jimmy’s Lunch, out of harm’s way while they fight for justice.

According to Madden, the City is aware of two protests coming up, one on Wednesday and another on Sunday. Justice for Dahmeek, an organizer of Sunday’s Rally for Black Lives, tells us they’re working to make their upcoming vigil a success. News10 plans to follow up with them.