CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday afternoon, New York State Troopers rescued an elderly couple from a 2005 Allegro Motorhome fully engulfed in flames on I-87. Raymond J. Hanas, 82, and Patricia A. Grabley, 81, both of Lake George, sustained minor injuries and suffered from smoke inhalation.

Troopers say the motorhome was towing a 2018 Jeep when it experienced a mechanical failure. A fire broke out, with flames rising to 20 feet. The couple could not exit the vehicle due to its proximity to the guide rail.

Responding officers broke the window from the door using a baton. The couple and their pets were pulled through the window. They were treated on scene and declined further medical treatment.