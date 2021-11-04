Trooper denied bail in death of 11-year-old girl

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State trooper was denied bail Thursday after being charged with Murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

In December 2020, Monica Goods, 11, was in a car with her father, stepmother and sister when they were pulled over for speeding on the Thruway near Kingston. A verbal dispute with the driver and Trooper Christopher Baldner escalated and resulted in the trooper using pepper spray.

The driver sped off, allegedly fearing for his safety.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors said Baldner initiated a pursuit that reached 130 mph. He then hit the rear of the Goods’ car twice in what they called an “intentional ramming.” On the second strike, the car flipped over several times and landed upside down. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the impact ejected Monica from the car and she died.

Baldner was charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 14.