Trio arrested in Middleburgh for making meth

MIDDLEBURGH (NEWS10) – Three suspects have been arrested in Cobleskill for making meth.

Troopers arrested Todd Diamond, 49, Loreen Diamond, 46, and Jeffrey Camp, 55, for the Felonies of Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the third degree and Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine and the Violation of Trespass.

Troopers received a report of individuals Trespassing on Private Property in the Town of Middleburgh and when Troopers attempted to speak with the trio Todd Diamond fled on foot. After a brief foot chase through the woods Todd Diamond was taken into custody by Troopers.

During the Troopers, initial investigation, they observed evidence of Methamphetamine being produced on the make shift campsite the trio made. The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) was requested and responded.

CCSERT determined the site to be hazardous and the first responding Troopers interrupted the trio attempting to produce methamphetamine.

All three were taken into custody and processed at SP Cobleskill and arraigned in the Town of Middleburgh Court by the Honorable Town Justice, Michael Guntert. Todd Diamond was remanded to the Schoharie County Jail on no bail and Loreen Diamond and Jeffrey Camp were remanded to the Schoharie County Jail on $15,000 cash or $45,00 secured bond.

The trio all have future court appearances in Middleburg town Court. Troop G Violent Gang Enforcement Team (VGNET) also assisted Cobleskill Troopers in their investigation.

