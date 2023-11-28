BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While many of us are looking forward to spending the holidays with our family not everyone gets to. A farm in Saratoga County is making an effort to give a special Christmas present to military members serving overseas.

As whipping wintry winds battered old glory, an assembly line of volunteers gathered at Ellms Farms in Ballston Spa for a good cause — sending 150 Christmas trees to servicemembers abroad. It’s part of the annual Christmas tree drive they call Trees for Troops.

This is the 19th year the program is taking place. Volunteers here hail from a multitude of military agencies including the Air National Guard and the New York Army.

The Farm’s owner and namesake Garth Ellms has participated in Troops for Trees since it began in 2005. He tells us it’s quite the heartwarming novelty to see the Christmas trees end up in an untraditional setting.

“It’s the wildest thing to see a green Christmas tree in the middle of the desert in Afghanistan, and to hear from our servicemen and women what that means to them” said Ellms.

Derek Zwack has been abroad during Christmas, having served in Iraq in the mid 2000s. He says he hopes the trees will give to others the warm holiday feelings he was craving.

“It’s just feeling…that sense of home, that our family that are friends that are communities that are supporting us while we’re overseas” the veteran said.

Seeing this tradition of giving back means so much to Brandon Moseman, who was stationed in Germany in the early 2010s.

“A lot of the faces here are familiar faces as well. A lot of the people that helped out today help out throughout the entire community all year long. So it’s nice to get everyone that helps out all year together the same day to help out soldiers overseas” the serviceman added.

Officials at the drive say this year, 300,000 trees will have been delivered since the the program started in 2005.