MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tree sits on top of a car in the Burger King drive-thru in Menands Friday night, after heavy winds caused widespread storm damage in the Capital Region.

The man who was inside the car when the tree landed on top of it is safe, according to district supervisor of Carrol’s Corporation, Eric Rumpf.

Other areas of Albany and Troy were hit heavily by the storm, including the N Main St. area of Albany and the Summit Apartment complex in Troy.