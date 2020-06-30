Transportation Secretary announces $800M in grants for airports nationwide, $4M for Albany

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants on Tuesday. Albany International Airport is set to receive over $4 million.

Grants will be used for critical infrastructure and safety projects, including rescue and firefighting equipment, runway construction and repair, conducting studies, and installing signage, lighting, and fencing.

New York State will receive nearly $65 million, with the largest single contribution—over $15 million—going to Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Take a look at the complete list of grants below:

Out of about $794 million, the Airport Improvement Program accounts for $689 million of total funding, while the CARES Act accounts for about $105 million.

