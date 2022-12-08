ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Capital Region Toys for Tots holiday convoy is providing Christmas spirit to thousands of children in need across update New York. This kindness is made possible by the partnership between Capital Region Toys for Tots and Dunkin’.

The program has collected $25,000 in toys from local Dunkin’ franchisees and donations collected in 100 regional Dunkin’ restaurants. The partnership dates back 14 years and has totaled $4000,000 in funding.

The convoy are stopping at the following places to drop off toys for the holidays,

10:30-11:05 a.m., Northeastern Clinton High School, Champlain

11:52 a.m.-12:27 p.m., Ausable Valley High School, Clintonville

12:59-1:39 p.m., Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis

2:29-3:09 p.m., Lowe’s Parking Lot, Ticonderoga NY

4:07-5:00 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Edward NY

The Capital Region Toys for Tots convoy delivers thousands of toys to local nonprofits throughout the holiday season. The program spans across 400 locations for residents to donate new and unwrapped toys. More than 240,000 children will receive toys this holiday through Capital Region Toys for Tots.