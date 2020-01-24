Town of Colonie servers still down after ransomware attack

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie is still unable to access their servers and emails, leaving the Town Hall offices and police department adapting alternative ways to get their jobs done.

“We’re getting more parts of the system back piece by piece every day,” said Michael Magguilli, the Town Attorney for Colonie.

Magguilli’s computer is turned off, and he’s doing much of his work on paper.

“Since the attack, my office particularly, it’s like practicing law back in 1982. It’s amazing how much you rely on those things and you don’t miss it until you don’t have it,” Magguilli said.

Magguilli said the town is still working to get operations back to normal after they fell victim to a ransomware attack last Wednesday.

“Slowly but surely, we’re getting back online,” Magguilli said.

According to Magguilli, the cyberattackers were demanding 45 Bitcoin, which, at the time, converted to approximately $400,000.

Lieutenant Bob Winn from the Colonie Police Department believes none of their data is lost, and none of it ever left their servers, they have it all on a backup server, too.

He says the police department has remained functional where it matters most.

“Most importantly, we never lost 911 or our dispatch. We never lost our ability to respond to emergency or nonemergency calls. The citizenry of Colonie probably never even realized that anything happened here as far as the police department was concerned,” Winn said.

Winn says they are only without “nice to have” things, not “need to have.” The attack took away their ability to use desktop computers and access the town server.

“We’ve worked around that with either town laptops or personal laptops, and we were able to create almost all the documents that we need in one way, shape, or form,” Winn said.

Previously, News10 was told by the town that everything would be up and running by the beginning of this week.

Magguilli is now saying they are looking at two more weeks before the systems fully return to normal.