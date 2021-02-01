Town of Colonie asking for input on Comprehensive Police Practices Review

Colonie, N.Y. (News)-Last summer, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring every local government in the state to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1 of this year.

Today one of the Capital Region’s largest communities, the town of Colonie, released their own review of the town’s police practices. Click here: https://www.colonie.org/CCPPRC

The committee tasked with the review is comprised of a few residents, community leaders, as well as Albany County DA David Soares, the Albany County Public Defender, Police Chief Jonathan Teale and Town Supervisor Paula Mahan.

“We have some recommendations from the committee. Everyone can always improve and that’s what we are looking to do,” said Mahan.

Some of the committee’s recommendations include increasing diversity in officer recruitment as well as more diversity training in the department.

“As far as, you know, the arrests go we have a new computer aided dispatch system which will be changing our tracking of data to make sure we can review that in a more efficient and parsed out manner,” added Chief Teale.

Unlike some other departments, Colonie has been accredited with the state for more than 25 years.

This accreditation means they must meet rigorous standards when it comes to things like use of force.

The department receives about 80 thousand calls a year.

The committee found that overall, the department has a fairly strong relationship with the community it serves.

Before adopting the reform plan by its April first due date, the town is requesting community input.

The report and comment link is posted on the town’s website https://www.colonie.org/CCPPRC and paper copies are available in the town hall’s vestibule.

According to the report, Colonie has a low crime rate when compared to other U.S. muicipalities with a similar sized population.

But it is also a busy community, just off of the Northway and wrapped around heavily travelled Route 5 (Central Avenue).

The bulk of their arrests end up being people who live outside of the town.

So, Colonie is taking a unique step by asking non-residents for their input as well as residents.

“And any way that we can improve we will. We know that things are changing in society all around us and we are a part of that,” said Mahan.

“To be able to communicate back and forth to hear issues, to solve problems is very important. So, we are more than happy to hear any comments,” added Teale.