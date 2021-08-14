Tour bus rollover sends 25 to Upstate Hospital, officials say

BRUTUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tour bus rollover accident occurred Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway heading westbound just after exit 40, according to New York State Police.

Officials say that there were over 50 passengers on the bus and there were no life threatening injuries. They said the fire department and EMS responded.

Cayuga County Police said that bus riders were being transported to Upstate Hospital and Auburn Community Hospital.

A representative from Upstate University Hospital told NewsChannel 9 that the hospital received 25 patients from the accident.

At this time there are no details on the injuries of the patients at Upstate or their ages.

Families looking to contact loved one’s who may have been transported to Upstate University Hospital can call (315)464-5158.

