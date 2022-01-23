Top-prize New York State Take 5 ticket sold in Marlboro

MARLBORO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday there were multiple top-prize Take 5 tickets sold across the state for the January 22 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at once convenience store in Brooklyn, and another in Marlboro.

Winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

1364 9W Gas & Mart Corp located at 1364 Rt. 9W in Marlboro, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $20,500

9 ST Quick Stop Inc located at 335 7th ave in Brooklyn, which sold 1 prize winning ticket worth $20,500

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check the New York State lottery website to determine if they have the corresponding winning numbers for either drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.