Toddlers & COVID-19: how the pandemic could affect development for young kids

ALABNY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Everyday life has changed for many including young children. Children may struggle with significant adjustments to their typical routines.

Young infants and toddlers are keen observers of people and environments. Jamie Rider of TSL Adventures says these toddlers tend to notice and react to stress in their parents and other caregivers.

“They can pick up on those energies and that’s when you will start to see the new behaviors come out.” said Jaime Rider TSL Adventures, Director of Early Childhood Program in Guilderland.

Harrison Fuller, is a 3-year-old who has been using Zoom and Facetime as a way to stay connected with friends and family.

“Both my parents have figured out to use FaceTime, so they can talk to him. He also video chats his cousins, and some of his friends. However it’s been hard, it obviously doesn’t replace the real thing of actually seeing these people in person” said Harrison’s mother Jessica Fuller, owner of the Hot Yoga Spot.

Harrison’s routines have drastically changed since COVID-19. He typically would attend school 3 days a week. Harrison’s school is now online along with his special services for speech and physical therapy. His therapists started working with him virtually using Zoom. Harrison is in a program called early intervention. The program is set up to help kids who are a little behind to prepare them for kindergarten.

His mom says over the past month Harrison has been pretty resident, but he still doesn’t understand what is going on. Jessica says he is constantly asking where his friends are and when he can go play with them.

“He gets so excited even when a neighborhood kid walks by the house because he thinks they are coming over to play with him” said Fuller.

Fuller says as a mother it is hard knowing that her son has been missing out on everyday activities. I just know this is an important time for his development.

“I can definitely see in general that 3 and 4-year olds are getting to understand peoples behaviors more. They are getting to that stage in their life where they are interacting with kids and playing with them instead.” said Fuller.

Rider says it’s important for parents to keep themselves and their children on some type of normal routine.

“Kids need that everyday schedule just to stay predictable. The science shows that having that predictable day for them is very proactive for their future development.” explained Rider.

Fuller says there are many ways of keeping your toddler active or involved around the house.

“One of the things we have been doing to try to help is get him out of the house a ton. So my husband will put him on the back of a bike and they will go on bike rides. Another idea is buckling your toddler safely in a jog stroller and going for a walk. You can also put a towel down next to your yoga mat for a toddler partner and do yoga.” said Fuller.

Rider says it is important to note that this pandemic is only temporary and it will all be over soon.

LATEST STORIES