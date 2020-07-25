Tipsy Moose: Employees’ COVID-19 tests are “negative across the board”

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tipsy Moose Tavern said they are relieved to announce that testing for all of their staff came back negative across the board.

The news comes after the restaurant decided to close its Albany location after an employee tested positive.

The Tavern’s management team posted to their Facebook page to make the announcement. They believe the one case was not spread to any other staff members, however their Albany location will remain closed until further notice.

They said to continue to ensure the safety of their guests and staff, all three locations will be completely sanitized multiple times a week by a third party.

The Albany location will remain closed until further notice.

“Thank you for your patience with us at this time and for many of your kind words. We feel this was an isolated incident and acted quickly and efficiently,” they wrote in the Facebook post. “We take great pride in our team and could not have made it to this outcome without their compliance and value to our brand.”