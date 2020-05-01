Time Lapse: Stunning Sunrise over Albany

Latest News

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While it may have had a dreary start this Friday morning with the rain, the month of May is here!

For New Yorkers, the month of May could mean a gradual reopening if the state sees a steady decline in new coronavirus cases. The current New York on PAUSE order is slated to “end” on May 15.

While Governor Cuomo has not yet announced plans on when schools will reopen, many are expecting an answer at his daily briefing Friday afternoon.

There are many uncertainties these days but two things remain the same.

First is the the daily sunrise and sunset nature provides. NEWS10’s photographer Tristan O’Donnell captured this stunning sunrise Friday morning.

Second, every year when April ends…

Happy Friday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

