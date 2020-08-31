Thruway between Exits 25A, 26 in Schenectady closed due to hazardous debris in roadway

by: Marangeli Lopez,

UPDATE: The expected duration of the road closure will be until approximately 12:00 p.m. Monday.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of the Thruway was closed Monday morning after a mildly hazardous powdery substance was spilled on the roadway at about 2:25 a.m. A Troop T Sergeant said there are detours in place for commuters in the area.

All Westbound lanes on I-90 are blocked, but there is a detour in place before Exit 25A that will get commuters to Exit 26. On the Eastbound side, the left lane is closed, but traffic should be moving, according to the Troop T Sergeant.

There is no estimated time on restoration and Troopers did not say what caused the spill.

NEWS10 will update this article with new information throughout the morning.

