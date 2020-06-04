“Three Ways to Vote” in the New York primaries

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Common Cause of New York has launched a campaign to make sure New Yorkers know the three ways they can vote on Primary Day, June 23rd.
The three ways to vote, according to Common Cause of NY, are:
- Early
- Early voting runs from June 13th to June 21st throughout the state.
- Voters can find their poll site here.
- Absentee
- All voters who do not want to vote in person because of COVID-19 must request an absentee ballot by June 16th. Once they fill out the absentee ballot in blue or black ink and sign the envelope properly, they must return it by mail by June 22nd.
- On Election Day
- Poll sites throughout the state will be open on Election Day June 23rd from 6am to 9pm. Boards of Elections will be taking proper health and safety precautions, practicing social distancing and following the most recent CDC sanitary and mass gathering protocol.
- Voters can find their poll site here.