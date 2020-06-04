Breaking News
Thruway cash tolling now in effect
Gov. Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.

"Three Ways to Vote" in the New York primaries

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary, in Seattle. But the 2020 presidential election is creeping ever closer, and there are no signs yet of pandemic abating, nor any word on when Americans on orders to stay home can resume normal life, and so lawmakers are trying to figure how to allow for voting in a world where face-to-face contact causes anxiety at the least, and sickness and death at the most. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Common Cause of New York has launched a campaign to make sure New Yorkers know the three ways they can vote on Primary Day, June 23rd.

The three ways to vote, according to Common Cause of NY, are:

  • Early
    • Early voting runs from June 13th to June 21st throughout the state.
    • Voters can find their poll site here.
  • Absentee
    • All voters who do not want to vote in person because of COVID-19 must request an absentee ballot by June 16th. Once they fill out the absentee ballot in blue or black ink and sign the envelope properly, they must return it by mail by June 22nd.
  • On Election Day
    • Poll sites throughout the state will be open on Election Day June 23rd from 6am to 9pm. Boards of Elections will be taking proper health and safety precautions, practicing social distancing and following the most recent CDC sanitary and mass gathering protocol.
    • Voters can find their poll site here.

