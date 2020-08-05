Three transported to hospital after explosion at Innovative Test Solutions

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were transported to local area hospitals after an explosion at Innovative Test Solutions Wednesday morning.
Schenectady Police said they responded to the scene at 551 Kings Rd in regards to an explosion.
They did not provide any information on the status of the people who were transported to the hospital.
The incident is currently under investigation.
This story is developing, NEWS10 will provide updates as they are learned.
