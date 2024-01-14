UPDATE: This article has been updated to state the crash occurred in Leyden.

LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash in Leyden Sunday.

A Beechcraft Baron 55, which is a twin engine plane, crashed off of Oak Hill Acres Road near the town line of Leyden and Greenfield around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says three people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. Greenfield Police say no one survived the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time. Federal officials from the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

