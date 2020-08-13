Three loaded handguns, stolen vehicle recovered after Albany traffic stop

Three loaded handguns, a 9mm handgun, .32 caliber handgun and a .38 caliber revolver were all located during the traffic stop on August 12, 2020 that resulted in three teens being taken into custody,

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three 17-year-olds were arrested after a stolen vehicle was stopped on Second Street after police officers responded to a shots fired call Wednesday night.

The car , which was reported stolen on August 11, was seen operating on Second Street near Quail Street shortly after a shots fired call. On Wednesday August 12, at 7:50 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Third Avenue near Cuyler Street for reports of shots fired.

Albany Police arrested two Albany residents and one Troy resident after an officer noticed the stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The three teens were taken into custody and three loaded handguns, a 9mm handgun, .32 caliber handgun and a .38 caliber revolver were all located during the traffic stop.

“Last night’s traffic stop of a stolen vehicle occupied by three armed individuals is another example of the dedication and commitment by Albany’s police officers to ensure our community remains safe,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins. “Gun violence will not be tolerated in our community and we will continue to hold violent individuals accountable. I also want to thank the Albany community for their willingness to stay engaged and work collaboratively with the police department to keep violent felons off our streets.”

All three were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The teens are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court Thursday afternoon.

