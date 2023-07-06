BLEEKER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested three Gloversville suspects following an investigation into an alleged armed robbery on July 4. Two suspects, Tiffany M. Bleyl, 29, and Tyler J. Macklin, 31, were arrested on July 4. Joshua L. Litchfield, 33, was taken into custody on July 5 after fleeing from police on July 4.

While responding to the report of an armed robbery at a residence in Bleeker, Troopers observed the vehicle that the victim reported traveling on County Highway 6 in Benson. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Macklin. Two passengers were identified as Bleyl and Litchfield. Litchfield fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Police investigations determined that Bleyl and Litchfield entered the reported residence. Litchfield displayed a weapon and demanded money from the victim. The two then fled in a vehicle driven by Macklin.

All three were charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. Bleyl and Macklin were arraigned at the Bleeker Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash, a $250,000 bond, or a $350,000 partially secured bond.

With the assistance of the Gloversville Police Department, NYSP arrested Litchfield in Gloversville. Litchfield was arraigned at the Mayfield Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash, a $250,000 bond, or a $350,000 partially secured bond.