Three court proceedings taking place in Albany Monday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three notable court proceedings are scheduled to take place in Albany County Court Monday morning. Two will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. and one will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m.

The two arraignments taking place at 9:30 a.m. will be the following cases:

Kareem Alston, 32, of Albany, was indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in a shooting on June 24, 2020 in the area of Ontario Street and Third Street in the City of Albany. No injuries were reported as part of the incident.

Carlos Robles, 26, of Miami, FL, is also scheduled to appear for arraignment. He was indicted on counts including rape in the third degree, attempted rape in the third degree, and endangering the welfare of a minor for his alleged conduct of travelling to meet a victim under the age of 16 for sexual contact in several locations in Albany County in the Spring of 2020.

A sentencing will take place at 10:30 a.m. for Isis Knight, 25, of Albany. Knight previously pleaded guilty in November 2019 to murder in the second degree to receive a sentence of 25 years to life for her role in the November 2018 murder of Ty-son Williams, age 22, in the City of Albany.

NEWS10 plans to have the latest detail on the court proceedings later and will update this article with new information as it is learned.

