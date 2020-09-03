Three College of Saint Rose students suspended for hosting gatherings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Three students received an interim suspension for hosting gatherings of 20-25 people at the College of Saint Rose, according to Saint Rose spokesperson Jennifer Gish. The three students will go through the student conduct process.

Students who were known to have attended the gatherings were notified they cannot return to campus for 14 days and must produce a negative COVID-19 test result. The students are still able to take classes remotely.

“The College is being very strict about on-campus and off-campus gatherings in order to protect not only our College community but the surrounding community,” Gish said in a statement. “Our student conduct policy states with regard to COVID-19: Students are expected to not host or participate in gatherings where social distancing and/or mask-wearing cannot or does not occur either on or off-campus.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES