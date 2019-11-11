This is Boss Lift

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense program that gives employers of guard and reserve members opportunities to get a taste of military life.

The Boss Lift flight is one way the ESGR program is working to give employers insight on what Guard members do when they’re away from work.

In September, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson joined a group of 50 community members aboard a LC-130 Hercules at the Stratton Air National Guard Base in Schenectady, N.Y. for the ride of a lifetime.

Up in the air with @PhotogChris10! Can’t wait to share the stories from our @ESGR #BossLift flight with you, stay tuned for details 🛩☁️🇺🇸 @WTEN pic.twitter.com/glicVbwYfx — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) September 19, 2019

Emil Baker is the New York Outreach Director for the ESGR program, a volunteer position. Baker, a veteran himself, says he works every day to get guard members the respect they deserve.

If you’re interested in joining or just learning more about the Air National Guard, here’s what you should know.