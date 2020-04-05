This Day in History: The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

(NEWS10) — We celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy every January. The iconic civil rights activist worked hard to give rights to workers, push legislators to create a better health care system, and address the racism ingrained in America, following our horrifying shared history of slavery.

Dr King was assassinated in 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. The motel is now the National Civil Rights Museum. Yesterday, Fulton County, Goergia announced it would expunge Dr. King’s criminal record, which consists of thirty protest-related arrests.

In honor of the 52nd anniversary of Dr. King’s April 4 death, take a quick look at his most famous speech, “I Have a Dream.”

Courtesy: Library of Congress

LATEST STORIES: