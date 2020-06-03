1  of  3
Third man arrested for firing at homes in Saratoga County

Kyle Baker's mugshot

Kyle D. Baker’s mugshot. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

DAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate after a third man was arrested for shooting at homes in the town of Day.

Police allege Kyle D. Baker, 46, of Warrensburg shot from a firearm while driving past occupied residences on Hollow Road on May 11. They say he fired gunshots in the direction of the residences, which were full of sleeping people.

Baker’s charges are two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony worth up to seven years if convicted.

The investigation remains active. Contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about this incident.

