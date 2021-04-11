Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga holds open house fundraising event in memory of one of their horses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga held its Get Your Boots on event Sunday, giving the public a chance to tour the grounds, learn more about the organization and interact with the horses.

“It’s our first time out here, we’re really enjoying it, we like the horses a lot,” said Samantha Pecota.

It was an opportunity for families to get and enjoy the beautiful start to spring and meet horses making a difference.

“It’s really wonderful, I think. It’s a great idea and I wish there were more organizations like that,” Pecota said.

Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga gives former racehorses a life after retirement, as the organization retrains them for equine therapy.

“What working with the horses does is, first of and foremost it comforts people, makes them laugh, it becomes lighthearted in some tough discussions,” says Laura LaRue, the Director of Equine Care for Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga.

It’s a win-win situation, as the horses get a new start to life after the racetrack and can help those going through difficult times.

“The horses love it. They interact with people on a day to day basis, they help people who have depression, anxiety, trauma issues,” said Erin Sisk, one of the organization’s founders.

Sisk and her husband are racehorse owners and saw the need for this type of cause when realizing there weren’t many options for horses following a racing career.

“I’m a psychologist by trade, and it just seemed like sort of a natural blend of my passion and our passion for horse racing,” she said.

Sunday’s Get Your Boots On event was a fundraiser in memory of one of their horses, Boots, who passed away last year.

The organization hopes giving the public a chance to learn more about their cause can help.

“They can hear about us all over the place but it changes when they come and they see the horses and they see the land, and they get to meet everybody that loves what they do here,” LaRue said.

Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga hopes the money raised during the event can help build a new paddock in Boots’ memory.