The U.S. Department of Homeland Security suspends Trusted Traveler Programs for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that New Yorkers will no longer be allowed to enroll in trusted traveler programs.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan has confirmed that TSA Precheck is not affected.

The reason they’re giving for that suspension is the Green Light Law that was just passed in December of 2019. That law gives undocumented immigrants a chance to get a driver’s license. Applicants who do not have a valid social security number to apply will be able to use other forms of I.D., like a foreign passport or driver’s license from another country.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill in June. The law does not guarantee a license and each person will still have to pass a standard road test.

The head of Homeland Security said in a network interview Wednesday the law is “disappointing.”

Before its passage, the bill divided New York lawmakers. Some said it’s an opportunity for voter fraud, but others say the nine-digit I.D. that comes with a driver’s license will not be valid for voting in the case of an undocumented immigrant.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office issued a statement that said, “This is obviously political retaliation by the federal government and we’re going to review our legal options.”

