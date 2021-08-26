Terrorism expert explains Taliban/Isis relationship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Evacuating Afghanistan— as thousands are desperately trying to leave the country, chaos continues. Today, a terror attack at Kabul’s airport took the lives of 13 US Service Members, injuring more than a dozen others, as well as killing and injuring Afghan civilians. Isis K claimed responsibility.

But who exactly is Isis K and how does the group differ from the Taliban? Ric Mathews, Principal of The Mathews Group explained.

“Isis and the Taliban have both been around for a long time,” explained Mathews. “Isis K particularly is the cell organized in Afghanistan area. They’ve been there a long time. They’ve been relatively quiet for awhile, but they’ve come out now again. Isis and the Taliban have never necessarily been friends. They disagree for example on how some parts of Islamic law is enforced. How strict certain things are, how relaxed they are in certain areas. And they differ on that. But they do come together on one thing, neither one of them really like the United States.”

Tomorrow, flags will be flown at half-staff on all state buildings in memory of those who lost their lives in the attack. The Governor’s Office already announced that New York State is prepared for additional arrivals of people evacuating Afghanistan.



Airbnb announced that it is offering free, temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees world wide, including here in New York State.